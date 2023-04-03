Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game at Manchester United on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Despite beating Manchester United 4-0 earlier in the season, Frank feels they could be going into "the most difficult game of the season" and said they are "more stable now under Erik [Ten Hag]".

He added that United's "skillset is absolutely frightening" but his side "believe in our ability to do something".

On Brentford's performances away from home, he said: "We go into every away ground with massive respect" and added "some of the performances we've put in at difficult away grounds this season help us to believe".

When asked about turning draws into wins, he said: "Looking back at the draws, there are more games we should have won rather than lost," and feels they need to "keep going for the win".

On the pressure managers face in today's game following recent sackings, he said: "We choose to do the job so don't feel sorry for us but understand the pressure."

