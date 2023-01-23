Leicester City 2-2 Brighton: Your reaction

We asked for your opinions after Saturday's game between Leicester and Brighton at King Power Stadium.

Here are some of your comments:

Leicester

Brad: A scrappy, dogged and, in the end, nervy point was gained against what has been a very impressive Brighton side this season. Maybe, just maybe, this ticks the engine over and Leicester can finally start to catch up to the teams ahead of us.

David: They are lacking in confidence and devoid of ideas. It’s great that James Maddison is back as he’s our only player with any individual flair. Harvey Barnes is really poor at the moment - I’m sure he would be dropped but we don’t have another winger. We’re looking like relegation candidates.

Stuart: We're looking more and more like relegation fodder, which is heartbreaking to say as a Foxes fan. Offering very little in attack, and a calamity waiting to happen in defence. Brighton's second goal, while well taken, was a gift, with comedy attempts to clear the ball in midfield.

John: Not bad. But Leicester looked VERY tired in the last 30 minutes of the game. Draw was a fair result.

Brighton

Steve: Any away point in the Premier League is a good result and it keeps our momentum going. The European spots are going to come down to one or two points, so while we are still punching well above our weight, our form suggests we could seriously threaten top seven.

Doug: Didn’t deviate from the way of playing, which is a great watch. I’m glad we rescued a point... in recent seasons we would have lost.

Brian: Brighton will finish in the top six easily if they keep this up!

Stewart: Should have taken all three points. Clear penalty when Danny Welbeck was tripped. VAR fails yet again!