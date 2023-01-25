Giakoumakis 'agrees move' to Atlanta United - gossip

Major League Soccer club Atlanta United have opened talks to sign Giorgos Giakoumakis from Celtic and could gazump Urawa Red Diamonds, who had looked favourites to take the 28-year-old striker to the J-League. (Football Scotland), external

Giakoumakis has agreed a move to Atlanta United, but the transfer has yet to be rubber stamped by the Scottish champions. (SDNA), external

Centre-half Moritz Jenz is poised to end his loan spell with Celtic from Lorient because of his lack of game time, with the 23-year-old having options in his native Germany. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Jenz's pending exit from Celtic could mean there will be no January move for fellow centre-half Stephen Welsh, who has been attracting interest. (The Scotsman), external

Read all of Wednesday's Scottish Gossip