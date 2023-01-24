James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Anyone who knows West Ham will understand the importance of a cult hero. A player who becomes an unexpected fan favourite. In east London, cult heroes are talked about for years.

Craig Dawson is the latest name to join such an illustrious list.

His departure overshadowed West Ham's massive 2-0 win over Everton. While the three points were crucial, losing such an icon brought everyone back to earth.

It took Dawson three months to make his West Ham debut after arriving on loan from Watford in October 2020. Initially, fans questioned why the club had signed him - and then it became crystal clear. West Ham kept clean sheets in each of his first four appearances - losing just three of his first 14 outings - and he scored four goals in that run.

His role in the 3-0 Europa League quarter-final victory away at Lyon will go down as one of the best performances in a Hammers shirt, with his header setting us on our way to an unexpected European semi-final. His overall performance cemented his status as a cult hero.

There's a reason he was nicknamed Ballon d'Awson.

He will always be remembered for his professionalism, tenacity and no-nonsense defending. That might sound cliche, but Dawson really epitomised what it means to be a Premier League centre-back.

After 87 appearances, nine goals and many great memories, we wish Dawson all the best in his next chapter and hope he's happier now he's closer to his family.

Thanks for everything, Daws!