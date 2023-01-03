Manchester United and Bayern Munich are interested in Randal Kolo Muani but Eintracht Frankfurt want 60-70m euros (£53-62m) for the France forward, 24. (Nicolo Schira), external

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have been approached about signing Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, on loan but Atletico Madrid are seeking a 15m euro loan fee (£13.3m), plus 6m euros (£5.3m) to cover his wages. (Athletic - subscription required), external

United also want to keep England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, in January to maintain strength in their squad. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column