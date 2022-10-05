E﻿ddie Nketiah says he "is not scared of competition" as he weighs up a quiet start to the campaign.

T﻿he 23-year-old finished last season in prolific form, prompting Arsenal to offer him a new contract, but he has yet to start - or score - in eight Premier League outings so far.

A﻿fter a goal and an assist in their opening Europa League match against FC Zurich three weeks ago, Nketiah admits he is hoping to impress when the Gunners host Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

"﻿Every player wants to play," he said. "Signing with Arsenal is a decision I was happy with. The coaches have hard decisions and it's up to me to take the opportunities I get.

"﻿When you play for a big club like Arsenal, it's all about competition - and I'm not scared of competition."

That competition is largely in the shape of Gabriel Jesus, who has been credited with helping cultivate a winning mentality at the club.

"I'd love to play alongside him," Nketiah said. "He brings hunger and desire, and comes from a winning environment. All the new signings have brought something."