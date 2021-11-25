Potter on injuries, winless run & Leeds
Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton host Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines:
On the seven-game winless run, Potter said the group want to keep improving and get their level "a little bit higher";
On the competitiveness of the Premier League, Potter said outside the top three teams "pretty much anybody can beat anybody";
Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will "come back stronger" from his red card and the whole team is behind him;
Potter provided an injury update, saying Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck are making "really good progress" while Enock Mwepu could be in the squad on Saturday;
He has "huge respect" for Leeds United and hailed the work done by Marcelo Bielsa;
Potter recognised Leeds have "suffered a little bit with injuries" which can disrupt the team.