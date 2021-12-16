Newcastle have lost eight of their 16 Premier League games so far this season, but Callum Wilson believes it's important not to dwell on defeats.

Wilson told the Footballer's Football podcast he tries to switch off completely from football after a bad result.

He said: "Usually family time helps. Having the kids around takes your mind off football straight away. When they’re not around and you have games thick and fast like we do at the moment, you just have to switch off. Go for a little stroll, put some music on that makes you feel good and stay positive.

"You can’t start feeling negative when you have had a defeat because next week you could be winning and then you’re back into that rollercoaster of emotions that you don’t want to get into."

Wilson said he is one of the characters in the Magpies dressing room who tries to lift the mood when results aren't going their way.

He said: "I try to be as positive as I can. Whenever I’m around people whether that’s me injured, me scoring, me not scoring, I try and always have a smile on my face.

"I guess it takes me a day or two but ultimately you have to try and pick everyone up and I just find that I talk a lot of nonsense sometimes that makes everyone laugh, then I laugh and everyone is just giggling away. It helps. We’ve got a few funny guys in the dressing room that all have banter."

Newcastle host Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday, after facing Liverpool on Thursday.

Hear more from Wilson as he is joined by West Ham striker Michail Antonio on BBC Sounds