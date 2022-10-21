'﻿Being a good cup team is crucial' - McInnes

K﻿ilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is looking to end an "important" week with a victory against Ross County at Rugby Park.

Killie reached their first League Cup semi-final since 2012 on Tuesday when they beat Dundee United 2-1 to set up a Hampden clash against Celtic.

“We knew this week was significant – a cup tie sandwiched in between two very important league games," McInnes told Killie TV.

“The performance on Saturday (in a goalless draw against St Mirren) was good, we never got the desired outcome and all three points.

“We have a very important game on Saturday at home to Ross County but we wanted to be a good cup team as well.

“I think having a good cup run is very important for any club."