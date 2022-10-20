Hibernian forward Elias Melkersen is an option again for boss Lee Johnson, but Friday night's game against St Johnstone comes too early for Kevin Nisbet.

T﻿he Scotland striker is continuing his comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Lewis Miller and Momodou Bojang will miss out along with Aiden McGeady and Jake Doyle-Hayes.

St Johnstone playmaker Graham Carey could return to action at Easter Road in the match which sees the use of VAR in Scottish football for the first time.

Manager Callum Davidson revealed the midfielder, who has been out since early September with a knee injury, has returned to training and is a possibility for the trip to Leith.

Saints are without long-term absentees Murray Davidson, Chris Kane, Callum Booth and Cameron MacPherson.