We've been asking for your end-of-season predictions.

Here's a sample of your views:

Keith: I think Palace will finish ninth, with 54 or 55 points, and win the FA Cup. All the top clubs have struggled for points against Crystal Palace - but the team finally seem to have found how to put away matches where they are the better team. All the remaining league games are extremely winnable.

Bob: I think already this season has been a success. And if football was an 85-minute game, we would have a lot more points on the board already. I think beating Chelsea is possible, so why not 11th and a cup final (or maybe winner)? It’s certainly no less than the team - and us fans - deserve.

