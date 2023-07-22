Juranovic advice for Nawrocki on Celtic move - gossip

Legia Warsaw centre-back Maik Nawrocki is close to completing a £4.3m move to Celtic, with the Polish club agreeing a 15% sell-on clause for the 22-year-old. (Super Express Sport via Daily Record)

Maik Nawrocki has been encouraged to join Celtic by former Legia Warsaw team-mate Josip Juranovic, who left Glasgow for Union Berlin in January. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Young Boys sports director Steve von Bergen says the Swiss club hope to earn over €10m (£8.6m) for the sale of Fabian Rieder, 21, amid rumoured Celtic interest. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers shoots down claims he demanded a huge transfer war chest before agreeing his return to Celtic, saying the club "will reach out and spend what they possibly can within the model". (Scottish Sun)

