Son: James Maddison is the starboy

It’s been a good start for Spurs under their new manager. Four points from their first two games and this season the supporters are really enjoying the new style of football.

Tottenham’s new captain, Son, is also enjoying life under the Australian, Ange Postecoglou.

“He gives us so much information and gives us so much confidence. This is so important. As an attacking player we want to play attacking football. We want to play high up the pitch. We press all the time. It’s always intense which is my strength and I’m very happy to work with him and I’m enjoying every single moment.”

Son is also relishing playing with James Maddison. Speaking to 5 Live sport, Spurs’ number 7 was full of praise for Tottenham’s new number 10.

“Maddison is the starboy. The shining boy. It’s still the second game but he is doing an amazing job he gives us so much, something special in this club and we were missing something in this position. He is doing an amazing job. The fans love him and having this player is always good. I’m always talking to Maddison so we have to find better moments where he can find me or I can find him but there’s room for improvement.”

Spurs travel to Bournemouth on Saturday for the early kick off but they maybe without their “starboy” as Maddison was seen leaving Tottenham’s stadium on crutches last Saturday.

Postecoglou will speak to the media tomorrow where we will get an injury update on the midfielder.