Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

The newly named captain played an hour in a behind-closed-doors win over Lille, which was his first outing in pre-season. He scored as well, which was a very good sign. No doubt more hard work will have been done during the past few days as well as he returns to full fitness and preparedness.

If that would be enough for the Denmark midfielder to be ready to start against Tottenham on Sunday I'm not sure, but it's a positive step. He is a hugely important player for the side with his ability to read the game and break up attacks, but has also been a highly influential leader since arriving.

While it would always be tempting to have Norgaard in the side, the information provided to Thomas Frank from his medical and fitness teams will no doubt be critical in the decision-making process as to whether he features.

Surely it's better that he misses one game than is rushed into the line-up only to miss more games as a consequence.