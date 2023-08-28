Liverpool last season 'lose that game easily'

Liverpool supporter and podcaster Nina Kauser, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "I think it surprised most Liverpool supporters [the comeback] because by no means were they at the races, but they showed a lot of discipline after going down to 10 men.

"What I can take from that as a supporter is the mentality to see that through because last season a lot of Liverpool fans and neutrals would say they lose that game easily 3-1 when they go down to 10 men."

The Reds looked to be out of the game when they were down a goal and a man down after Virgil van Dijk's red card but substitute Darwin Nunez made the impact that boss Jurgen Klopp would have hoped for when he sent him on with 13 minutes left.

Kauser added: "I think the talent was always there [for Nunez]. Liverpool supporters know what he did to us in the Champions League. Last season was a tough one for him and the whole team, the confidence was low, but I think there is a lot more creativity in this side now with the likes of [Dominik] Szoboszlai and [Alexis] Mac Allister coming in so I think there is going to be a lot more creative output.

"I think he's a fantastic player, I think he absolutely causes chaos and against that Newcastle side where you needed somebody to be cut throat and take their chances he did that perfectly."