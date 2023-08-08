Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

On the face of it, effectively replacing a club legend - widely considered to be your greatest ever player - with a 19-year-old who has just 12 senior starts in his home league seems to be a leap of faith.

When you add to that the possibility of Michael Olise's reported £35m release clause being triggered - and him currently being out with a hamstring injury - then the level of pressure on Matheus Franca to offer creativity and output from the off is immense.

Even if not considered an immediate successor to the departing Wilfried Zaha, Palace's lack of transfer activity so far this summer means significant attacking burden will likely fall at the feet of the Brazilian under-20 international - starting with Saturday's trip to Sheffield United.

On the flip side however, the potential upside is huge.

Franca arrives midway through a Brazilian Serie A season - where he has featured regularly for the current second-placed team Flamengo - so is match-sharp and ready to go.

He is also at an age of fearlessness, and has broken into a league where personality, skill and creativity are prized assets.

In pre-season, Roy Hodgson utilised veterans Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew but it is vital he does not fall back on his fundamentals of organisation, work rate and discipline if he is to keep fans on board.

The open, attacking football Palace played after his arrival last season may have bought him good favour and re-appointment for another year, but this will quickly dissipate if it looks like he is regressing.

At a reported £26m, external, the performances of Franca will be under the microscope and will play a huge part in whether the post-Zaha era at Selhurst Park is one of optimism - or Hodgson's job is under pressure by Christmas.

Get Palace news and analysis direct to your phone