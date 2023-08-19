Airdrieonians 3-4 Ross County (AET): What did the manager say?

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was one of those good, old-fashioned cup ties. I knew it was going to be difficult.

"I thought we were excellent first half but we let them back into it. We make two horrible mistakes. If you do that, you lose goals.

"We found a way to win, and that's what you've got to do in football. As a coach, you have to find a way to win, and we did that today.

"We've got four forwards here that are fighting for the jerseys. For Eamonn [Brophy], it was about getting him back into games. He's a goalscorer. We got the extra goal and I thought through extra-time we showed some real metal.

"I've got a really good group of players this year, a group that won't lie down. Tactically, they understand what we give them, but they work hard for each other and we need it.

"I think I've got a little bit more consistency than I did last year. I'm delighted for them and our supporters. They've seen a great cup tie and they've seen us into the quarter finals."