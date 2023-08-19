Tottenham captain Son Heung-min to BBC Match of the Day: "Very good and very special obviously. It's a special opponent, and a first home win against United in this stadium so it was really, really good. But credit to the players they gave everything from the start to the end. Almost 100 minutes so I'm very happy."

On Spurs' trophy chances: "It's too early to talk, we still have so many games. The fans were fantastic, there's no doubt about it, but it's too early because we have to give everything. We never know for the end of the season but to win something we have to give everything for the shirt.

"It's very good and everyone is very positive, looking forward to playing for this team. We have to keep going with this positive energy, when we have a good time, but also, when we're not having a good time."