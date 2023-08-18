Howe on Hall, Wilson and Manchester City

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Howe says he "likes" Chelsea defender Lewis Hall but would not comment on any potential move: "Let's wait and see what happens today. He is a player I like who is very versatile and has really good potential."

  • Newcastle are looking for one more signing - possibly Hall - and Howe confirmed any arrangement would be a loan deal.

  • He acknowledges how tough it is to choose between Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson: "It was a very difficult decision and one of those calls I didn't look forward to making. Fortunately, both performed really well [last week] and both are happy to be off the mark for the season."

  • On Wilson specifically and his reaction to being left out: "I expect nothing less from Callum and my relationship with him is very strong. You have to take a long-term vision. We won't have problems giving people games and opportunities. He will have a huge part to play this season, no doubt about it."

  • He is thrilled with Sandro Tonali's start: "He's settled in really well. He seems to have made an instant connection with the supporters and it reminds me of Bruno [Guimareas] when he arrived. When you get the love of the fans, it elevates you to a place you're not sure you would get to without it."

  • On a trip to Etihad Stadium where Newcastle have not picked up a point since 2006: "We look at this game as an opportunity to be our best. I want a positive mindset from our players and our supporters. That comes with the territory of being a team that expects to win every game and it is a message I try to drill home."

  • Nevertheless, he expects a rigorous challenge from the Treble winners, who won the European Super Cup on Wednesday: "I saw a team that was hugely motivated to win and that's the biggest compliment I can pay them. It shows they will not be complacent and will be ready for us. It will be a high-level game between two really good teams."

