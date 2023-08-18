Howe says he "likes" Chelsea defender Lewis Hall but would not comment on any potential move: "Let's wait and see what happens today. He is a player I like who is very versatile and has really good potential."

Newcastle are looking for one more signing - possibly Hall - and Howe confirmed any arrangement would be a loan deal.

He acknowledges how tough it is to choose between Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson: "It was a very difficult decision and one of those calls I didn't look forward to making. Fortunately, both performed really well [last week] and both are happy to be off the mark for the season."

On Wilson specifically and his reaction to being left out: "I expect nothing less from Callum and my relationship with him is very strong. You have to take a long-term vision. We won't have problems giving people games and opportunities. He will have a huge part to play this season, no doubt about it."

He is thrilled with Sandro Tonali's start: "He's settled in really well. He seems to have made an instant connection with the supporters and it reminds me of Bruno [Guimareas] when he arrived. When you get the love of the fans, it elevates you to a place you're not sure you would get to without it."

On a trip to Etihad Stadium where Newcastle have not picked up a point since 2006: "We look at this game as an opportunity to be our best. I want a positive mindset from our players and our supporters. That comes with the territory of being a team that expects to win every game and it is a message I try to drill home."