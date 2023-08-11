Ben Meakin, BladesPod, external

Where will you finish? Bottom three barring a miracle or some incredible transfer business. I just do not see how a side can absorb the loss of so many difference-makers from last season and hope to be particularly competitive.

Young talent to break through? Striker Will Osula is a raw talent who may well be playing out of necessity at the start of the season, but hopefully he will be part of the first-team squad on merit come the end of it.

Who needs to move on? The owner. He has been openly trying to sell for over a year but nothing has materialised yet.

Happy with your manager? Very. Paul Heckingbottom continues to conduct himself with utmost decorum and his experience as the under-23 manager is very evident by the amount of academy players who have broken through in recent seasons.

Who will be your best signing? One who has not signed yet. The majority of our current signings look like wildcard picks rather than proven talent and it’s imperative that we reinvest the Iliman Ndiaye money in some other first-teamers.

What are you most looking forward to? A week ago I would have said, "Seeing Ndiaye frighten Premier League defences every week". Now? I’m just looking forward to the usual pre-match rituals and social side of being back at the Lane.

