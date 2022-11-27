G﻿ary O'Neil "earned this opportunity" to take charge of Bournemouth on a permanent basis, says chief executive Neill Blake.

O﻿'Neil was appointed on a one-and-a-half-year contract on Sunday, after the Cherries took 13 points from 11 Premier League matches during his spell in interim charge after the sacking of Scott Parker.

"Gary has worked tirelessly and diligently on the training pitch, and the players have responded by producing some excellent performances and results," said Blake.

"It was evident from the reception he received from our supporters following the Premier League win against Everton that they have also appreciated his efforts and we are all looking forward to continuing our working relationship with him.

"We have been impressed with the way he has conducted himself from the moment he joined the club and feel he has earned this opportunity to continue to take the team and the club forward."