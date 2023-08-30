Gray on leaking goals, 'great occasion' & Hibs vacancy
David Gray has been speaking to the media before Hibs face Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League play-off second leg on Thursday.
Here are the key points from the interim Hibs boss:
It will be another tough game but Hibs have to give a “better account of ourselves” than they did in the 5-0 first-leg defeat.
Hibs are conceding too many goals: “It’s something we are addressing and we certainly need to improve on.”
The game at Villa Park is a “reward” for last season and a “great occasion” where the players can test themselves against top opposition.
Gray has “not had time to think” since stepping up following Lee Johnson’s sacking: “Unfortunately I’ve been in this position before. It’s not nice and three people have just lost their jobs and I’m very conscious of that.”
The last few days have been “very difficult” for everyone involved but there’s no time to mope and it’s now about “trying to amend things as quickly as possible”.
On whether he wants the job full-time, Gray says: “It’s not about me at the moment. My future will be decided in the coming days, weeks, whenever the club make that decisions. I have been asked to do a job and that's what I’m focusing on at the moment.”