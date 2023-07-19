Yasser Larouci knows it will "be a tough challenge" for Sheffield United to stay in the Premier League, but will "giver everything" on the pitch.

The full-back completed a season-long loan move from French club Troyes to the Blades on Monday.

Speaking on BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast, the 22-year-old said: "I am a player who is going to fight on the pitch for the team and hope I will help the team with my quality and everything I can do on the pitch.

"We have to compete and give everything to play and it will be difficult.

"[Manager Paul Heckingbottom wants] some speed and technique on the left to go forward and help the team with what I can do on the left side.

Larouci returns to the Premier League having previously signed for Liverpool on a free transfer in 2017.

He made two senior appearances for the Reds in domestic cup competitions but was released at the end of the 2020-21 season.

"I'm excited to play in the Premier League. When you train with big players you learn a lot, so it was a good experience to be [with Liverpool]," added the France Under-21 international.

"It's going to be a tough challenge [to stay in the league], but that is why we play football so I hope we can achieve this."

