We wondered how much Martin Odegaard's new deal means to Arsenal fans.

Here is a snapshot of what you said:

Peter: Arguably the best captain we've had since Patrick Vieira. Model professional on and off the pitch, has added goals and assists output to his talent and leads from the front with his pressing. £30m was a steal - he must be worth four times that now.

Ricky: Odegaard is the most intelligent footballer in the Premier League by a very large distance. With football being so much about athleticism in recent years, it's a delight to watch the Norwegian weave his beautiful patterns.

Ashe: This five-year deal is music to every Arsenal fan's ears. He is instrumental in every attack. His vision on the field is exemplary and his work inspires other around him to deliver. We need others in the team to follow his example and sign a new deal.

Kerry: Martin is a true reflection of where the club is headed, a fantastic player and a top professional footballer. Great piece of business from Arsenal management.

John: He is the beating heart of this Arsenal team. Without him it stops!