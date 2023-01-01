Keanu Baccus should perhaps be sharing a double headline along with Ethan Erhahon given the latter could also be on his way out of St Mirren following Thursday's news that a transfer offer from Forest Green Rovers has been accepted for the Scotland Under-21 international.

That St Mirren should be contemplating selling two of their regular midfield starters at a time when they are sitting pretty in fifth place in the Premiership, just three points behind Hearts with a game in hand, is perhaps just another indication of the harsh financial realities of life as a manager in Scottish football.

In saying that, it is only conjecture that suggests the hard-grafting Baccus will be exiting Paisley during the January transfer window.

The South Africa-born 24-year-old has returned from the World Cup finals a more marketable - and seemingly desirable - product after being seen holding his own with the likes of Lionel Messi in Australia's gold in Qatar.

Middlesbrough and Rangers are the latest clubs to reportedly be monitoring his situation with St Mirren, to whom he is contracted until May 2024.

And helping his side extend their four-game unbeaten run when they visit Kilmarnock on Monday could go some way to realising any ambitions Baccus has to again operate on a higher stage.