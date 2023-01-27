Manager spotlight - David Martindale

David Martindale's Livingston aren't really defying expectations any more given how consistently the manager has them punching above their weight.

But lying in fourth and with third-place Hearts visiting Tony Macaroni Arena this weekend, they could underline their credentials as contenders for Europe.

They are unbeaten in five games in all competitions and are aiming for a third league win in a row for the first time this season. If they achieve that, they will move just four points behind Hearts.

Robbie Neilson's side will remain firm favourites for third regardless of the outcome on Sunday, but Martindale and Livingston could set the cat among the pigeons if they beat Hearts for the second time this season.

