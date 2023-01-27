Loan keeper Schofield returns to Huddersfield

Back-up goalkeeper Ryan Schofield has departed Hibs without making a first-team appearance after being recalled by Huddersfield.

The 23-year-old arrived on loan in August but has now returned to the Championship strugglers.

“We’d like to thank Ryan for the way he conducted himself around the club and the high standards he showed in training," said manaer Lee Johnson.

“This now presents an opportunity to Murray Johnson and continues our drive in promoting youth as it exposes Murray more to the first-team set-up."