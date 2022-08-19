Livingston have signed former Hearts and Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old spent last season at Morton and has also turned out for East Fife, Stenhousemuir and Forfar Athletic.

"Jack has been in training with us for a few weeks now and looking really good," said manager David Martindale. "He had a top season at Morton and he had a few offers to stay in the Championship.

"He has represented Scotland at all levels bar the first-team so he comes with a wealth of experience and gives us real competition in the goalkeeper area."