The PA news agency is reporting that Tottenham have made a late bid to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan until the end of the season.

The Netherlands international looked set to sign for Everton after a deal was agreed over the weekend, but Spurs now looks likely to be his next destination.

The 25-year-old spent two years with Bournemouth and impressed in the Championship, but failed to score in 14 Premier League appearances.

He played a key role in Villarreal’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions for the La Liga side.