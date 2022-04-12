'It’s amazing how quickly things can change in football' - Your thoughts

Following Everton's victory over Manchester United, we've been asking you whether you're now more optimistic about the relegation battle.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Michael: I think we might just surprise the Reds and actually turn up with a game plan and win. Hopefully they will be tired after a hard two weeks of matches. Up the Blues!

Alan: Three points gained on two of the bottom three. It would be good to spoil Liverpool’s league chances at Anfield. Four games at home should give us advantage over bottom three.

John: No team has been in the English top flight longer than Everton. It will be a disaster if they go down but I expect we'll avoid the drop.

Graeme: One swallow doesn't make a spring and one win doesn't save the season. Looking at our fixtures compared to Burnley's we are still going down. They have a lot of teams with nothing to play for left on their schedule and Everton are just too bad to get enough points.

Neil: It was all doom and gloom after the Burnley game but it’s amazing how quickly things can change in football. The performance at Goodison has us believing again and we need to use it as motivation in our remaining games, especially at home where we look like a different team. Let’s hope we can channel some of that into our away games now too.

Richard: Ten points required from our remaining games to be safe, I reckon. Still plenty of work ahead.

