Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"I want this club to be everything it deserves to be," replies Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch when asked what success will look like during his tenure at Elland Road.

"I don't do this without the the end goal in mind, and I don't mind saying: 'You want to win trophies.' You want to win trophies, right?"

The former RB Leipzig boss realises he is making a bold statement. "This was a big thing in Germany. You're not supposed to say that because you're only setting yourselves up for failure," he told BBC Radio Leeds in an exclusive interview.

"But come on, man. This job, this business is about dreaming big and pushing every day to try to achieve those goals."

American Marsch, 48, is clear about the incremental growth he intends to encourage during his time at Elland Road: "I want this club to just - day by day, year by year - see if we can climb the ladder a little bit and establish ourselves more and more.

"I know how important it was for the club to get back to the Premier League and to be in this competition again. Certainly our focus right now is to maintain our ability to stay in this league.

"Then, in the summer, we have to really think about how we implement a plan that can help us - stage by stage, step by step - get bigger and bigger and better and better."

