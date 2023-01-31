What do West Ham need to do on deadline day?

As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business West Ham still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Nigel: If we don’t strengthen the side, I’m afraid we will be relegated. Our injury record is always poor, especially up front, and at centre-back. Other teams around us are strengthening and our next three games will yield us possibly one point.

Harry: We have a good enough squad. It's up to the manager and team to perform now, can't complain at the owners (for once!).

Ray: The main thing is a manager, but I think that ship has sailed. Other than that, we need a left-back, centre-back and striker.

Joe: Ings was a good signing, typical he's injured though. In an ideal world I would like to see a lot of positions strengthened, but the priority now should be a defender and a central midfielder. Djed Spence from Tottenham and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea are my picks.

Andrew: We only need a 25-goal-a-year striker. Simple ask. Only been looking for 20 years.