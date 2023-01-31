As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business West Ham still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Nigel: If we don’t strengthen the side, I’m afraid we will be relegated. Our injury record is always poor, especially up front, and at centre-back. Other teams around us are strengthening and our next three games will yield us possibly one point.

Harry: We have a good enough squad. It's up to the manager and team to perform now, can't complain at the owners (for once!).

Ray: The main thing is a manager, but I think that ship has sailed. Other than that, we need a left-back, centre-back and striker.

Joe: Ings was a good signing, typical he's injured though. In an ideal world I would like to see a lot of positions strengthened, but the priority now should be a defender and a central midfielder. Djed Spence from Tottenham and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea are my picks.

Andrew: We only need a 25-goal-a-year striker. Simple ask. Only been looking for 20 years.