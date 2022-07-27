Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says making a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in the transfer market would not fit the club's "philosophy".

Manchester United striker Ronaldo has said he wants to leave the club he re-joined last year, although new Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has insisted the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not for sale.

Ronaldo arrived back at Old Trafford on Tuesday ahead of talks with Ten Hag over his future.

But Europe's top clubs, including Bayern, have not been scrapping for the Portuguese star's signature.

"We discussed this topic -- otherwise we wouldn't be doing our job properly," Kahn told German daily Bild.

"Personally, I think Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest-ever footballers. But we came to the conclusion that, despite the esteem that we hold him in, he wouldn't have fitted our philosophy at the moment."