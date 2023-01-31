McAvoy leaves on loan to Partick Thistle
- Published
Fulham have confirmed defender Connor McAvoy will join Partick Thistle on loan until the end of the season.
The 20 year-old has been part of the Fulham academy since 2010 but is yet to make a senior appearance.
Skip twitter post by Fulham Football Club
Good luck, @mc4voy_!— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 31, 2023
The defender has joined @PartickThistle on loan until the end of the season. 🤝#FFC
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by Fulham Football Club