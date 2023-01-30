Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Sean Dyche's appointment has been, in the main, welcomed by Everton fans who are realistic about the current crisis and accept that, while Marcelo Bielsa may have been the more exciting option, the new manager is pragmatic and has experience of the situation he has taken on.

He will send out the messages to those supporters that he wants Everton to be hard-working with a strong team ethic, showing heart and fight while injecting that culture throughout the club.

The problem is that he will have to infuse that into an Everton team showing precious little of those commodities this season.

Dyche faces a hazardous opening phase, with the game at home to Arsenal before a visit to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. If he gets results in either or both of those games his stock will rise instantly.

He will tell Everton's fans exactly how it is, but his confidence in his own coaching abilities, which have a tendency to be underrated, and experience will also give them new hope that they can navigate a way out of the lowly position they now occupy.

Dyche will not be daunted by what awaits him and he will be getting that across to fans who are currently looking for any measure of reassurance that there is light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel for Everton.

Read more from Phil here