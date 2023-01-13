Roberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game against Liverpool on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

After reports of Leandro Trossard training away from the first team, De Zerbi said: "Leandro isn't in the list of players for tomorrow. He knows my opinion." He added: "If he wants to play with me, he has to work hard, he has to run and he has to be in the right way."

He thinks opposition manager Klopp is "one of the best coaches in Europe" and knows his side will have to "show respect," but also "have to try to win the game if we want to take a step forward".

Looking at their league position, he said: "There are two or three great teams who have a problem and we are trying to take their place. It's about mentality."

On his players and form he said: "I'm very happy. I'm lucky to work with these players at this club. Everything is fantastic at the moment but we haven't won a lot at home and we are focused on this."

