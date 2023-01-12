SFA panel expected to rubber-stamp Kuol move

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

The loan move to bring Australia international Garang Kuol to Hearts from Newcastle will have to be rubber-stamped by a three-strong Scottish FA panel.

Hearts have agreed a deal in principle for the 18-year-old forward, who joined Newcastle on a permanent deal on January 1 from Central Coast Mariners.

The SFA hearing is expected to take place on Thursday and if, as expected, Hearts are given the green light to sign the player he could go straight into the squad for Friday's home match against St Mirren.

Meanwhile, it seems that if a move to bring Callum Paterson to Tynecastle in this window is to be successful it may require the club to increase their offer for the former Hearts favourite.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with Sheffield Wednesday this summer and is believed to be keen on a move back to the capital.