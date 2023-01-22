Dundee United 3-0 University of Stirling: Your views

We asked for your thoughts on Dundee United's win over the University of Stirling in the Scottish Cup. Here's what you had to say:

Stephen: That was a thankless exercise for United. Lose and it was a shock despite messages from Fergie to Andy Murray supporting the Uni side. Win and it would never be enough because they were only a wee team from the Uni. Regardless of that it's a professional job done and United are in the hat for the next round, cue back to normal & a tough away draw.

Bob: Tougher game than I expected but there are no mugs in the game now. Credit to Stirling University today but another game closer to silver in this year.

Anon: Dundee United won but showed little inclination to play attacking football and had a lot of possession in their own half with passing back to the defence.