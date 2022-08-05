Rangers linked with St Etienne's Bouanga

Rangers are among a number of clubs, also including Anderlecht and Club Brugge, monitoring Gabon winger Denis Bouanga's situation with the 27-year-old expected to leave St Etienne after their relegation from Ligue 1 and with an offer from Los Angeles already rejected, according to Le 10 Sport. (The Scotsman), external

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has admitted he had options to return to English football this summer but preferred to join Ajax for a record transfer fee from Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Rangers could be set for a link with Chilean club Rangers de Talca, who were founded by an exiled Scotsman 119 years ago and named after the Ibrox outfit, with a delegation from the South Americans set to arrive for talks in Scotland this week in a trip financially backed by former striker Sebastian Rozental. (The Herald), external

