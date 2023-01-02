Hibernian manager Lee Johnson told BBC Sportsound: “The first half was sorry, it wasn’t enough.

“We had a couple of big opportunities to score but inevitably they were more clinical than us. They looked tidier in those second balls.

“Key moments in the game they delivered and we didn’t. I think that is a little bit of the story at the moment at the club. It’s a fantastic football club but we’re not doing enough at the moment. I think that showed today in the first half.

“There’s no doubt mentally we’ve got to be stronger as a team. I’m sick to death of the mediocrity in that final third. We lift everyone by getting into the final third, but the final action is the most important action.

“We’re brave and bold when we’re two goals down. You’ve got to be the best player on the pitch at 0-0.”