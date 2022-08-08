Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Danny Ward is "very much" their number one keeper after club legend Kasper Schmeichel left for Nice.

Sunday's 2-2 draw with Brentford was just Wales international Ward's second Premier League appearance in four years at the club.

"I've always said about Danny Ward, I feel he's a number one goalkeeper," said Rodgers.

"He's got the number one shirt and I think you've seen his presence. He deserves the opportunity to play.

"We've got a young goalkeeper in behind him in Daniel Iversen, who's done very well out on loan.

"Ideally if we were to bring someone else in it would be a number three so I could get our young Polish goalkeeper Jakub [Stolarczyk] out on loan."

