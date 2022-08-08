Ward is 'very much' Leicester's number one

Danny WardReuters

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says Danny Ward is "very much" their number one keeper after club legend Kasper Schmeichel left for Nice.

Sunday's 2-2 draw with Brentford was just Wales international Ward's second Premier League appearance in four years at the club.

"I've always said about Danny Ward, I feel he's a number one goalkeeper," said Rodgers.

"He's got the number one shirt and I think you've seen his presence. He deserves the opportunity to play.

"We've got a young goalkeeper in behind him in Daniel Iversen, who's done very well out on loan.

"Ideally if we were to bring someone else in it would be a number three so I could get our young Polish goalkeeper Jakub [Stolarczyk] out on loan."

