Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tottenham have dropped points in some unexpected places in the past couple of weeks, losing at home to Brighton and then being held by Brentford.

I think this is a good game for them to get their top-four bid back on track, though.

Leicester played Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday, with the second leg next week, and that competition is their priority now because winning it is the only way they are getting back in Europe next season.

Will's prediction: 2-0

I know what I want to happen here, but I don't think it will! Tottenham know fourth place is at stake and Leicester do not have much to play for in the league any more.

Find out how Will and Lawro think the rest of the weekend's Premier League games will go