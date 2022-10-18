Brendan Rodgers feels his side have not got the results their performances have deserved and is hoping that turns when Leicester City host Leeds United on Thursday.

"We felt we deserved to win the game against Crystal Palace," said the Foxes boss. "We didn’t concede so much and we created some opportunities. I’ve got no qualms with the players’ effort.

"We just want to look to the next game. If we can defend with the same aggression and mentality, and then take more risk to get in, we have a chance of winning. I know a lot of people look at the result, but we had a decent performance.

"We’re looking to get that winning feeling back."

One positive for Rodgers during a tough start to the season has been the displays of summer signing Wout Faes, who has slotted into the backline.

"He’s settling in really well and has shown his qualities," he said. "He’s aggressive in the air, he defends forward and has a good passing range.

"Those leadership qualities are important and he plays with experience, even though he’s only 24.

"He has a quiet assurance about him and brings authority on to the training ground and takes that on to the field."