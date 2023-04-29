Pepe Reina believes Jurgen Klopp is the "right man" to re-ignite Liverpool, despite their difficult season.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper explained on BBC World Service his old club's current situation is "a strange one".

"The team probably doesn't deserve to be there," said Reina. "It was a difficult moment for them to get through.

"Some of the teams like Newcastle or Arsenal are the new competitors of Manchester City while Liverpool are not hitting the standards at the minute that the club is looking for.

"[A rebuild] is probably going to be needed with some players leaving and some others coming in. That's football.

"When the team is not competing to be up there, you need some changes and I'm sure they will be looking to do the right things and hopefully compete again."

The Reds club were two games away from an unprecedented quadruple last season, but have not matched that form to retain that form this year

Klopp has largely retained the support of the fans but he recently stated he was only still in charge because of his past achievements with the club.

"I think [Klopp] is the right man," Reina insisted.

"He has all the credibility and attributes a manager needs to be rightly fitted in Liverpool's beautiful philosophy.

"I think he's the right ring for the right finger."