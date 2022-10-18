Moyes looks forward to easing of defence problems
- Published
David Moyes is hopeful West Ham's injury issues in defence are starting to ease - although perhaps not in time for Wednesday's trip to Liverpool.
Moyes played three at the back at Southampton on Sunday, with Thilo Kehrer the only recognised centre-back, flanked by Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell.
Kurt Zouma was ill for the trip to St Mary's, but Moyes says he "has done a little bit of training".
With Craig Dawson still unavailable, Moyes was keen to point to the positive of summer signing Nayef Aguerd edging closer to a return.
"It’s really good news that Nayef is on his way back because we bought him in as a key player for us," said Moyes.
"He’s started training, not fully integrated yet, but is getting closer to playing.
"I think he'll definitely feature before the World Cup."
Aguerd is yet to play for the Hammers after a £30m move from Rennes because of an ankle injury sustained in a pre-season friendly.
The potential availability of the Morocco defender would be a huge boost for Moyes before the six-week break for the World Cup.