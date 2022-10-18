D﻿avid Moyes is hopeful West Ham's injury issues in defence are starting to ease - although perhaps not in time for Wednesday's trip to Liverpool.

M﻿oyes played three at the back at Southampton on Sunday, with Thilo Kehrer the only recognised centre-back, flanked by Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell.

K﻿urt Zouma was ill for the trip to St Mary's, but Moyes says he "has done a little bit of training".

W﻿ith Craig Dawson still unavailable, Moyes was keen to point to the positive of summer signing Nayef Aguerd edging closer to a return.

"﻿It’s really good news that Nayef is on his way back because we bought him in as a key player for us," said Moyes.

"He’s started training, not fully integrated yet, but is getting closer to playing.

"﻿I think he'll definitely feature before the World Cup."

A﻿guerd is yet to play for the Hammers after a £30m move from Rennes because of an ankle injury sustained in a pre-season friendly.

T﻿he potential availability of the Morocco defender would be a huge boost for Moyes before the six-week break for the World Cup.