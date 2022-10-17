M﻿erseyside Police says it is working with Liverpool and Manchester City to investigate incidents at Sunday's Premier League fixture at Anfield.

C﻿ity boss Pep Guardiola has claimed coins were thrown at him, while Liverpool condemned "vile" chanting from the away end.

"We have been made aware that offensive and disorderly behaviour had taken place during the Liverpool v Manchester City game, including allegations of coin-throwing and offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away section," the police said in a statement."

The police have been "made aware" of an allegation that City's team coach was also damaged, but added "no incidents have been reported to us or that items were thrown at the coaches."

"We are now working with MCFC to establish the circumstances of what happened and the allegation that damage was caused," the police statement added.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are working with both clubs to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing offensive and disorderly behaviour."