Kilmarnock again will be without defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray, plus forward Scott Robinson, through injury.

Hearts will have former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass back in contention after being ineligible for midweek Europa Conference League consideration.

Fellow midfielder Cammy Devlin is suspended, while defender Michael Smith faces a late check, but Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime all remain on the sidelines.