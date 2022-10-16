Matt Gault, BBC Sport

While a point extends West Ham's unbeaten run in all competitions to five games, their overriding feeling leaving St Mary's will have been one of frustration.

First, Hammers boss David Moyes expressed his exasperation at two refereeing decisions in his post-match comments.

Moyes insisted that Tomas Soucek should have been awarded a penalty and that Southampton's goal should not have stood after Jarrod Bowen was obstructed by Peter Bankes as he attempted to reach the ball ahead of Saints goalscorer Romain Perraud.

But take away those two decisions and West Ham still did more than enough to win this game comfortably.

While the hosts looked dangerous at times in the first half, West Ham dominated after the break yet their season-high tally of 25 shots yielded just one goal - Declan Rice's first in the league in nearly a year.

Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta combined for 15 of those shots, but only three were on target.

Ultimately, avoiding defeat after their exertions in the Europa Conference League on Thursday can be looked upon as a positive, but Moyes will know that his side must rediscover their killer touch in front of goal if they are to take anything away from Wednesday night's trip to Liverpool.