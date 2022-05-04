We asked for your assessment of Ralf Rangnick's tenure at Old Trafford and you have replied in your droves.

Here is a snapshot of your views:

Issa: Ralf’s spell hasn't been good enough, even though he took over a sinking ship - but that's not the only problem. Some players aren't good enough. United need players who will work their socks off, not just earn huge wages.

Daniel: I mean, who would have seen it coming? A manager who hadn't been in active club management for the best part of a decade. A manager whose previous 'big-club' experience was a couple of spells at Schalke struggling to win over a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba et al in it. Totally predictable fiasco.

Gary: Ralf Rangnick - what a waste of time and money. Not good enough. All the hype. He will not be remembered for any positive reasons.

Bernie: I think Ralf's time at Old Trafford will be looked on as a success in the future . I think he has identified a lot of what is wrong with the squad and hopefully Erik ten Hag will be allowed to complete the rebuild and restore us to a better place. 60+ years watching United, I am excited to see what the next couple of years will bring.