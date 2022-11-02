Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss Chelsea's Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb because of a plantar fascia injury, while Mateo Kovacic is a doubt.

Manager Graham Potter said Kepa has a "slight issue" and it should heal in a matter of days.

Midfielder Kovacic, who has been missing from training because of a calf injury, will be a late decision.

Potter confirmed centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly will be in the Blues' matchday squad.

